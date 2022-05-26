The impact of drought in the agriculture sector in Bassrah, Diyala and Salah Al-Din Governorates

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Meeting the needs of ‘the now’ without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs it is the core of sustainable development. This paradigm or principle, its implementation, it is closely related to the phase of development, to the status of development of a country.

Iraq is transitioning from a state of emergency towards recovery, development. At the start of 2022, Iraq has 2.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including over one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have not yet found a sustainable path back home after the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)1

. People in need are present in nearly all of Iraq’s eighteen governorates, but vulnerabilities continue to be highest in the conflict-affected governorates of north and central Iraq2 .

Progress towards development and peace without leaving behind the humanitarian actions, the nexus approach, it has been relevant for Iraq, although the transition has been too long. In Iraq, the long transition has hindered the resilience capacities to make possible the moving forward from joined-up planning between humanitarian, development and peace actors to concrete, durable solutions and longterm projects that will bring sustainable development (SD), all these as part of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus approach.

Operationalization of nexus approach (humanitarian-development-peace) with its durable solutions and priorities for Iraq needs activities that bridge the vision/the approach with the reality. Mid and long-term projects will be the bridge, the connection of nexus approach through which the SD can and will stand.

This requires the consistency and synergy of actions from all actors involved and working towards the operationalization of nexus approach. The purpose of all the actors, national, local and international ones, is or should be to transfer from a state of emergency towards development, a natural not an artificial development though. In Iraq, there are sectors that are at a state of emergency and are in need to immediate realistic strategic planning, durable solutions and long-term development projects.

One of these sector is the agriculture one, which has been effected among others by drought.

Drought is a common event in Iraq’s climate, and the country has severely suffered from drought episodes in the last two decades3 . The Iraqi report 2009 issued by the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNAMI, and IAU office, considered the most important reasons for the successive droughts events in Iraq are the decrease in rainfall rates and the water discharge rates decline of the main rivers in Iraq. Consequently, these lead to reduced groundwater levels, the river flows, and draining water sources (springs, deep, and shallow wells)4 . It is well-known that drought has a substantial impact on agricultural sector.