Iraq

Impact of Covid-19 on the Iraqi Economy

Impact of COVID-19 on the Iraqi Economy is the second in a series of policy papers that examines the impact of the 'dual crisis' on Iraq; the oil crisis and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper builds on Impact of the Oil Crisis and COVID-19 on Iraq's Fragility, published in August 2020, and focuses on the macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil crisis on Iraq. It includes recommendations for stakeholders to respond to Iraq's profound economic challenges, while ensuring continued progress toward the achievement of the SDGs.

