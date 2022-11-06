Impact of Climate Change and Water Scarcity on Returns and Durable Solutions

Thematic summary of findings from the Returns and Durable Solutions Assessment (ReDS) for Al-Atheem, Al-Rayhana, Markaz Hawiga, Al-Amerli and Zummar Sub-districts

ReDS Assessment Methodology

Multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data. For more information on the methodology and analysis, see the ToR.

Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs) that took place between 7 May and 7 September 2022 in Al-Atheem, AlRayhana, Markaz Al-Hawiga, Al-Amerli, and Zummar sub-districts.