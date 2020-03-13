Immediate de-escalation is the only way forward

Baghdad, 13 March 2020 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) calls for immediate de-escalation on all sides.

Sovereignty is indivisible. Attacks and retaliatory attacks, including repeated strikes on the Global Coalition forces - present in Iraq at the invitation of its government to fight Da’esh (ISIL) - do not serve the common interest of Iraq.

UNAMI condemns the continued loss of life and calls upon all parties to act with maximum restraint in keeping with international law. Partnership and dialogue are the only way to build Iraq’s strength and to prevent a resurgence of Da’esh. The country and its people cannot afford to be used as a theatre for different power competitions and proxy conflicts. Iraqis desperately deserve stability and peace.