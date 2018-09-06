06 Sep 2018

iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (30 August - 5 September 2018)

Report
from iMMAP
Published on 05 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (672.03 KB)

Ninewa Governorate

Security Forces 30 August 2018

  • Found 3 ISIS operating bases in Al-Sina’iya area in Mosul city, the operating bases contained IEDs and small weapons.

ISIS 30 August 2018

  • Raided on and attacked a PMF leader house in Khwayn village of Al-Shora sub-district in the south of Mosul in which they killed the leader and 7 of his family members.

Police Forces 1 September 2018

  • Found and cleared an M16 machine gun, 150 bullets, a Kalashnikov machine gun, 10 bullet storages, 300 GC bullets and military equipment in an empty square next to an ISIS member house in Al-Kindi Al-Ula area of Mosul city.

Security Forces 3 September 2018

  • Killed 3 ISIS members during clashes with them in Al-Jazeera area in the west of Mosul. They also found and cleared 2 IEDs in Tealafar district boundary.

Anbar Governorate

Security Forces 30 August 2018

  • Found and cleared 50 IEDs belonged to ISIS in Ankor area.

PMF 31 August 2018

  • Ambushed ISIS members near Akas Oil Fields, a clash occurred between them in which an ISIS member was injured.

Military Intelligence Forces 2 September 2018

  • Found a weapon and ammunition cache in Hwayra area in Tharthar desert, the cache contained 17 explosion rosaries, 11 pressure detonators, 8 of 12mm round ammunition boxes, 3 of 14mm round ammunition boxes, 4 mortar shells round 80mm and 3 missiles.

Security Forces 2 September 2018

  • Carried out a search operation in icemaker factory behind the Mazra’a oil station in Al-Shiha area, the operation resulted in clearing of 10 IEDs, 10 explosion rulers, 8 different mortar shells, 2 SPG9 missiles and 50 different detonators belonged to ISIS.

Military Intelligence Forces 3 September 2018

  • Carried out a search operation in Nahash, Sarab, Alka Albu Shahab, Al-twaym and Man’ Al-Sharji villages in which they found and cleared numbers of weapons, ammunitions, VHF devices, faked documents and headquarters belonged to ISIS.

An Armed Group 29 August 2018

  • Found an IED cache belonged to ISIS in Albu Khalifa area of Karma sub-district, the cache contained 15 IEDs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.