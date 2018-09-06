iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (30 August - 5 September 2018)
Ninewa Governorate
Security Forces 30 August 2018
- Found 3 ISIS operating bases in Al-Sina’iya area in Mosul city, the operating bases contained IEDs and small weapons.
ISIS 30 August 2018
- Raided on and attacked a PMF leader house in Khwayn village of Al-Shora sub-district in the south of Mosul in which they killed the leader and 7 of his family members.
Police Forces 1 September 2018
- Found and cleared an M16 machine gun, 150 bullets, a Kalashnikov machine gun, 10 bullet storages, 300 GC bullets and military equipment in an empty square next to an ISIS member house in Al-Kindi Al-Ula area of Mosul city.
Security Forces 3 September 2018
- Killed 3 ISIS members during clashes with them in Al-Jazeera area in the west of Mosul. They also found and cleared 2 IEDs in Tealafar district boundary.
Anbar Governorate
Security Forces 30 August 2018
- Found and cleared 50 IEDs belonged to ISIS in Ankor area.
PMF 31 August 2018
- Ambushed ISIS members near Akas Oil Fields, a clash occurred between them in which an ISIS member was injured.
Military Intelligence Forces 2 September 2018
- Found a weapon and ammunition cache in Hwayra area in Tharthar desert, the cache contained 17 explosion rosaries, 11 pressure detonators, 8 of 12mm round ammunition boxes, 3 of 14mm round ammunition boxes, 4 mortar shells round 80mm and 3 missiles.
Security Forces 2 September 2018
- Carried out a search operation in icemaker factory behind the Mazra’a oil station in Al-Shiha area, the operation resulted in clearing of 10 IEDs, 10 explosion rulers, 8 different mortar shells, 2 SPG9 missiles and 50 different detonators belonged to ISIS.
Military Intelligence Forces 3 September 2018
- Carried out a search operation in Nahash, Sarab, Alka Albu Shahab, Al-twaym and Man’ Al-Sharji villages in which they found and cleared numbers of weapons, ammunitions, VHF devices, faked documents and headquarters belonged to ISIS.
An Armed Group 29 August 2018
- Found an IED cache belonged to ISIS in Albu Khalifa area of Karma sub-district, the cache contained 15 IEDs.