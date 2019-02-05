iMMAP-IHF, Humanitarian Access Response - Monthly Security Incidents Situation Report (January 2019)

1. Security Incidents Overview

The overall security situation is in constant improvement comparing to the era where ISIS had full control of the areas under their span. Sporadic and asymmetric small-scale attacks by pockets of ISIS in the liberated areas still persist after crushing defeat of ISIS in 2017 and the security situations have caused the slow progress of reconstruction and the return of the IDPs. More aected people are now in urgent and dire need of humanitarian support especially those living in camps impacted by episodes of torrential rainfall and ood. Life phenomena have revived in most of the liberated areas but lack of services, swath of infrastructure destruction particularly in the western side of Mosul city and existence of residual explosive hazards paralyzed the development and IDPs’ return as the protection still remain the overarching priority in 2019.

The number of IDPs as per the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix DTM from Jan 2014 up to 15 December, 2018 is 1,802,832 with 4,165,320 number of returnees. The returnees’ direction is towards the liberated areas with the majority wave is towards Ninewa governorate.

While 8.7 M people are in need as per the OCHA source, but the residents are most cautiously optimistic about the future of their war-torn city. Countless numbers of improvised explosive devices, mines and unexploded ordnance are also a main risk as they return home. Reports from iMMAP’s Mobile Data Collection enumerators scanning the eld still show that a large scale of infrastructure is damaged and explosive hazards are left both on the primary and secondary roads and under the rubbish of ruined buildings aected by the operations.

Delivering lifesaving assistances such as protection, food, healthcare, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene to those in need and aected by the repeated conicts still constitute the major and most intricate humanitarian operations in the area amid the volatile and strained security situation and inaccessibility to some other areas.

While a majority of households have started to return to their areas of origin, gures from DTM still show that around 2 million people still remain internally displaced and secondary displacements continue to occur and protection remained a priority throughout the year with social, ethnic and political tensions.

iMMAP-IHF Multi-Dimensional Risk Mitigation Information Management Center continues to rapidly assess the security threats and residual of explosive hazards in the areas aected by the conict for the expedited response both by the protection actors and government authorities and provide systematic mainstreaming of cross-cutting and strategically information management support to the humanitarian partners for delivering prioritized assistance to the most vulnerable people aected by the military operations.

This situation report outlines dynamic, crucial and exhaustive data on security incidents and explosive hazards threats since the oensive against ISIS concluded in December 2017 and month to month data coverage necessary for the humanitarian responders to plan/prioritize their prompt humanitarian support to the war-torn areas, vulnerable people and aected communities in a safe manner.