IDPs in Iraq - Intentions and Profiling: Informal Sites (April 2022)

CONTEXT

The conflict in north and central Iraq, from late 2013 to 2017, resulted in large-scale displacement with 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified across Iraq as of March 31st, 2022. Of these, approximately 75,000 IDPs are estimated to be residing in informal sites. In order to inform the targeting of humanitarian aid and services to this population, REACH, in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, has conducted this assessment in order to support strategic and evidence-based programming and inform inter-cluster coordination including shelter, WASH, health, food security, livelihoods, education, and safety and security.

METHODOLOGY

The data was collected between 05 December 2021 and 26 February 2022 by REACH and partner organisations. The assessment targeted informal sites hosting at least thirty families, and a key informant interview (KII) was conducted with each site leader. A total of 156 sites were covered, in 37 sub-districts, including 2,152 families. The results are representative at sub-district level, apart from Al-Shamal, Markaz Sinjar and Markaz Hatra sub-districts, where data was collected remotely. Findings for these sub-districts are therefore indicative. Additional details on the methodology can be found in the Terms of Reference, and the dataset and analysis are available here.