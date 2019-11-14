14 Nov 2019

IDPs in Formal Camps Intentions Survey (August 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.13 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODS

Throughout 2019 the rate of return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin (AoO) gradually declined.1 As of July 2019, 1.6 million Iraqis were reported to remain in displacement. This includes approximately 81,000 households that reside in 93 formal IDP camps.2 In Al-Anbar governorate, approximately 2,626 IDP households are estimated to be living in formal IDP camps.

Slowing return trends highlight the need for continued information collection on intentions to return, as well as for continued monitoring and an improved understanding of barriers to return and requisite conditions for voluntary returns and other durable solutions.3 To address this ongoing need, REACH, in partnership with the Iraq CCCM Cluster, conducted a fifth round of the in-camp intentions survey in formal camps containing 100 or more IDP households, from 18 June to 1 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.