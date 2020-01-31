31 Jan 2020

IDPs Areas of Origin Intentions Survey (October 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Download PDF (1.94 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODS

Between 2013 and 2017, intensification of conflict in north and central Iraq resulted in large scale displacement. Since mid-2018 and throughout 2019, Internally Displaced Person (IDP) rates of return to their Area of Origin (AoO) across Iraq slowed down, with 1.6 million IDPs remaining in displacement as of July 2019.1 Of these, approximately 59,000 IDPs are estimated to be residing in informal sites, and a further 353,000 in 93 formal camps across the country at the time of data collection.

This trend has highlighted the need for greater information on movement intentions to better understand barriers to returning, requisite conditions for safe and voluntary return, as well as the extent to which intentions vary based on where IDPs are from. To address this information gap,
REACH, in partnership with the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, conducted intentions surveys of IDP households living in formal camps and informal sites. These took place between 17 June and 20 August for in-camp locations, and between 4 September and 12 October for informal sites, concurrent with other REACH assessments (Camp Profiling XII and RASP VIII).

A total of 3,210 IDP households were assessed across 49 formal camps and 2,114 IDP households across 38 informal sites in Al-Anbar,
Baghdad, Dahuk, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, Salah alDin, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Wassit governorates. Households were randomly sampled to allow findings to be generalizable with a 90% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the camp and informal site level.

This factsheet presents findings for all IDP households in formal camps and informal sites that reported originating from Al-Anbar governorate. A total of 282 IDP households reporting to originate from Al-Anbar governorate were interviewed. Of those households, 202 were still located in Al-Anbar governorate during the time of data collection. At the governorate of origin and district of origin levels, findings are generalizable with a minimum 90% level of confidence and maximum 10% margin of error. This level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a lower confidence level, wider margin of error, or may be indicative only.

Full details on the methodology are included in the Terms of Reference.

