IDP Camp Directory: Comparative Dashboard & Camp Profiles Round XI (February 2019)

Background

Since 2018, the number of IDPs returning to their area of origin (AoO) has steadily declined. As of February 2019, there remains approximately 1.7 million Iraqi IDPs still in protracted displacement.

This includes around 443,000 individuals (90,000 households) that reside in 68 formal IDP camps across the country, or in 118 camps when including sub-camps in composite camp areas.2 48 out of the 68 formal IDP camps are comprised of around 100 households.

Whilst Iraq is shifting into a post-conflict transition phase, it is expected that many IDPs will remain in protracted displacement in 2019. Nationally, the 4th round of the REACH-CCCM Intentions Assessment (February 2019) found that only 5% of IDPs in camps intended to return over the following 12 months. The proportion may vary across indivual camps within governorates. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) emphasizes the importance of supporting durable solutions for those that wish to remain in their area of displacement, and enabling safe and dignified returns for those intending to return to their AoO. As part of the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster national strategy, identified gaps in needs and service provision in camps and informal settlements will continue to be addressed, as well as support to initiatives in areas of return.

To inform a more effective humanitarian response for IDPs living in formal camps, the Iraq CCCM Cluster and REACH conduct bi-annual IDP Camp Profiling assessments.

Information from this profile will be used to monitor camp conditions and highlight priority needs and service gaps faced by households in all accessible IDP camps across Iraq, as well as multi-sectoral differences across camps, in order to address needs, and to inform prioritization of camps for consolidation or closure where necessary.

The profiles in this directory reflect the 11th round of household surveys, conducted between 30 January and 28 February 2019, six months following the previous 10th round of camp profiling (conducted between 2 July 2018 and 7 August 2018).