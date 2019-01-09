09 Jan 2019

IDP Camp Directory: Comparative Dashboard & Camp Profiles Round X (July - August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (7.78 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

The period of 2017-2018 has seen increased numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) across Iraq. However, as of October 2018, there remains 1.9 million Iraqi IDPs. This includes approximately 465,000 individuals and 93,000 households that reside in 128 formal IDP camps across the country, 54 of which are comprised of 100 or more households.

This shifting context has led to a new phase in the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster national strategy, focusing both on camp consolidation over time, as well as improvement and maintenance of services and infrastructure in camps with protracted caseloads. To guide this process, camps with smaller populations will be targeted for consolidation of camp sectors. Furthermore, camps with relatively poorer services and infrastructure will either be flagged for increased humanitarian intervention, or cross-camp consolidation, with residents given the option to move to camps that will remain open in the longer term.

To inform a more effective humanitarian response for IDPs living in formal camps, the Iraq CCCM cluster and REACH conduct regular IDP Camp Profiling assessments.

Information from this profile will be used to monitor camp conditions and highlight priority needs and service gaps faced by households in all accessible IDP camps across Iraq, as well as multi-sectoral differences across camps.

The profiles in this directory reflect the 10th round of household surveys, conducted between 2 July and 7 August 2018, with the previous 9th round of camp profiling being conducted between 12 December 2017 and 14 January 2018.

