IDP Camp Directory: Comparative Dashboard & Camp Profiles Round 9 (December 2017 - January 2018)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

Since late 2013, the intensification of conflict in North and Central Iraq has resulted in multiple waves of mass displacement across the country.

As of December 2017, 2,780,406 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified in Iraq. Of these, 580,193 individuals were registered across 80 formal camps, with a majority of IDPs living in Ninewa and Dahuk governorates.

To inform a more effective response for IDPs living in formal camps, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster and REACH conduct regular IDP Camp Profiling assessment rounds to monitor camp developments and provide updated information on needs and gaps faced by households in all accessible IDP camps across Iraq. The profiles presented in this directory reflect the 9th round of household surveys, conducted between December 2017-January 2018.