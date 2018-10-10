‘I am Determined to Realize My Dream’: Understanding decision making during displacement and return in Iraq

Authors: Smith, Becca | Boyce, Michael | Mohammed, Zinah

This research report explores the decision making processes of displaced people and returnees in Salah al-Din governorate, Iraq. It finds that against a backdrop of strong family and community support, displaced people and returnees – including women – have surprising levels of agency and self-direction. The report concludes with guidance for Iraqi authorities and humanitarian/development actors to recognize the power of displaced women, and support all displaced people whether they wish to return to their homes or not.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

It is often said that displaced people face ‘no choice’ or ‘impossible choices’ in the aftermath of conflict or disaster. But in fact, displaced people make decisions in the same way as anyone else: by balancing interests, by taking advice and by using their own ethical compass. In order to understand these decision making processes, Oxfam undertook a study using the SenseMaker methodology in Salah al-Din governorate, Iraq, during February and March 2018. Salah al-Din governorate was heavily affected by the conflict between Iraqi authorities and ISIS, with more than 450,000 of its residents displaced into other governorates, and with Salah al-Din itself hosting 330,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the height of the humanitarian crisis.

With the prolonged control of ISIS in many towns and villages, the need for food, water and medicine increased, and at great risk, many families tried to escape. As needs intensified, local civil society organizations stepped in to provide basic services. The ability of international aid agencies to provide food, water, medicine and/or protection services was severely limited1 and they were not present in many areas. Reports indicate that in places where food and other supplies were available they remained unbranded, with ISIS often taking credit for providing food to the people. As the head of a local non-government organization (NGO) based in the city of Tikrit said:

‘We have volunteers working in areas that are under Daaesh [the Arabic name for ISIS] control and Daaesh doesn’t bother them because they are doing humanitarian work and helping people … There is not a problem for us to work, the only problem is the labelling of the organizations that send us the aid supplies. We have to have it without labelling for Daaesh to accept it. If they saw these labels, they wouldn’t let it in and they give our volunteers trouble and they forbid the distribution of those items to the people.’2

After most ISIS-held territories were retaken, returns began to occur, and access into the territories improved, making possible the increased presence of national and international organizations. Although many people have returned home, many others remain displaced due to extensive damage in their home areas, the lack of access to basic services, or because they have been prevented from returning by formal or customary authorities. In order to capture their experiences, a team from the Sahara Economic Development Organization, trained and supported by Oxfam, surveyed 531 IDPs and returnees across Tikrit and Baiji districts.

The survey results showed that many individuals in Salah al-Din have experienced a displacement odyssey – fleeing to multiple locations during the conflict, and often losing their own sense of identity and belonging along the way. Though many had some access to assistance and social services, their main sources of support were their own families and the communities who hosted them. And while most maintain a strong desire to return home (or to remain at home, if they have returned), a significant minority see their futures elsewhere in Iraq, if not abroad. This is due to the lack of basic services and job opportunities, difficult economic circumstances, a deficit in government trust, sectarian differences and a loss of property and even community – leading to a low sense of belonging.