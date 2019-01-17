Humanity First International Medication Audit Visit: Iraq Humanitarian Crisis, 05.01.2019

HIGHLIGHTS

2.0m internally displaced people (IDP)

6.7m People in need

OVERVIEW

As the humanitarian crisis enters its fifth year, Iraq continues to face immense challenges. There are 6.7 million people (18 per cent of the total population) in need of humanitarian assistance. An estimated 4.5 million people face protection concerns. Almost 2 million people remain displaced, over half of whom have been displaced for more than three years, making the prospect of protracted displacement real and warranting a whole-of-system approach to respond to their needs and work toward durable solutions.

REPORT

A Humanity First team visited Iraq to carry out an audit of medical drug supplies that were sent to Ministry of Health in partnership with Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF). The team also met with various other NGO partners to further explore work opportunities to help alleviate the issues IDPs, Refugees and host communities are facing.

To ensure compliance this audit was arranged to ensure the medical drugs provided to BCF from Humanity First were transported, stored and handled in line with the labelled storage conditions. The medicines were provided to Humanity First by International Health Partnership who are a valued partner of Humanity First.

The medicines provided are part of Essential Health Packs that consist of various medicines to deal with acute and chronic conditions. There are just over 800 doses of medicines in these packs and 6 of these packs were provided.

The team audited the work of BCF and also visited the Gullen General Hospital, Emergency Hospital and Primary Healthcare Centre in Akre within Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The team conducted a walkthrough of the hospital which included the pharmacy, stores area, warehouse and varying wards. The team also looked at the inventory management system that was in place to ensure the integrity of the supply chain ensuring medicines were received by the agreed recipients and dispensed to the patients that required treatment within these medical institutes.