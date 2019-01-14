Humanity First International Field Assessment Report: Iraq Humanitarian Crisis, 14.01.2019

HIGHLIGHTS

2.0m internally displaced people (IDP)

6.7m People in need

OVERVIEW

As the humanitarian crisis enters its fifth year, Iraq continues to face immense challenges. There are 6.7 million people (18 per cent of the total population) in need of humanitarian assistance. An estimated 4.5 million people face protection concerns. Almost 2 million people remain displaced, over half of whom have been displaced for more than three years, making the prospect of protracted displacement real and warranting a whole-of-system approach to respond to their needs and work toward durable solutions.

REPORT

A Humanity First team visited Iraq to carry out a medication audit and met with various partners to further strengthen working relationships and conduct a field assessment visit in Ninewah Governorate

Meeting Head of UN OCHA Iraq

A meeting with Aidan O’Leary at the United Nations Compound in Erbil with Humanity First discussed the changing humanitarian landscape across Iraq and the focus on neighborhood based planning to ensure that there was a holistic coordinated approach to serving local populations in line with the 2019 HRP.

Meeting UN Shelter Cluster Lead Iraq

The work of the Shelter Cluster in Iraq was discussed with Francesca Coloni Shelter Lead and the winterization needs for IDP’s and refugees. The use of the Residential Housing Unit was discussed including its benefits and use in the field. A field visit was arranged with UNHCR partners Human Appeal Iraq who are placing RHU’s in villages in Ninewah.

Ninewah Field Visit

A field visit to the village of Salihya in Ninewah Governorate was carried out with Human Appeal. The practical use of the RHU (Residential Housing Unit) was seen and direct feedback from beneficiaries was obtained including the need to cater for other needs including health and education.

Following the visit Humanity First has started to explore avenues to provide winter blanket support as well as medicines to support the work of Human Appeal in Salihya village.

Meeting with Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation

A site visit to BHHF offices and warehouses was conducted to finalise a winterization project for IDPs and refugees throughout Ninewah Governorate meeting partnership for Wintersation Project