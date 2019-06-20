20 Jun 2019

Humanitarian Transparency - From the Ground Up: Taking a needs based approach to humanitarian transparency

Report
from Publish What You Fund
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

In 2016, major global humanitarian actors came together and committed to improve transparency. Three years on, significant gains have been made. However, certain transparency targets are still lagging and the full potential of more transparent humanitarian information is yet to be realised. This can only be done if the information made available is actively used and benefits local and national humanitarian responders. Without this important perspective, transparency risks becoming nothing more than a tool for financial compliance. With it, we might be able to better understand whether improved transparency can unlock new methods of communication and inclusiveness, and ultimately support relief efforts.

This project will focus on understanding the user needs of local and national humanitarian actors. We will seek to understand what challenges humanitarian actors face, and whether and how improved transparency and greater information sharing can help. From this, we will provide insights as to whether open data standards, platforms and tools need to change to make this information more useful and accessible to those on the front lines.

Our objectives

  • To increase understanding of the information needs and challenges of humanitarian actors on-the-ground, in particular local and national responders.

  • To identify existing open data standards, platforms and tools, and assess their accessibility and usefulness in relation to meeting the needs and addressing the challenges identified.

  • To identify possible improvements to open data standards, platforms and tools to better provide the information needed and in a way that makes it accessible to these actors.

Activities

Following a desk review and online survey, we will conduct two in-country field visits. We feel that a case study approach will give us the greatest opportunity to understand complex humanitarian environments, and therefore better enable us to develop insightful conclusions and recommendations. Following a robust selection process which reviewed different contexts against a variety of factors, such as geographical location, type of crisis, national and local civil society capacity, we chose Iraq and Bangladesh. In Iraq, we will be focusing on urban displacement within the Iraqi Kurdistan region. In Bangladesh, we will be looking into the refugee camps surrounding Cox’s Bazaar and aspects of the natural disasters which afflict the country.

The research will involve interviews with relevant local and national actors in countries which have had protracted humanitarian crises. We will then produce and promote a research report containing recommendations on how to most effectively improve information sharing with on-the-ground humanitarian actors. This research will feed into the second phase of the Grand Bargain’s transparency work stream.

Our full methodology is available here.

All activities will be completed between January 2019 and February 2020.

This work will be conducted by Publish What You Fund and Ground Truth Solutions, in partnership with Development Initiatives and with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.