07 Sep 2019

Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Expresses Sorrow over Death of Deminer [EN/AR]:

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 07 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (133.92 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (84.22 KB)

Baghdad, Iraq, 7 September 2019 - The Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Iraq, Marta Ruedas, expresses deep sorrow over the death of a deminer working for the Geneva-based Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD) on 3 September 2019 while undertaking humanitarian clearance operations in the area south of Mosul.

On behalf of the United Nations and the humanitarian community, Ms. Ruedas extends condolences to the family of the deceased, Brandon Pinson, of the United States of America, his colleagues and the broader humanitarian community. “Humanitarians have lost a brave colleague. He risked – and sadly sacrificed - his life in order to save lives. The clearance operations he was a part of are critical in making liberated areas safe for the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes”,

A number of specialised organisations are conducting clearance operations in the areas of Iraq liberated from ISIL, in coordination with the Iraqi Directorate of Mine Action, and face daily threats from the widespread explosive hazard contamination left behind.

