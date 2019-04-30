Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Iraq (Revised April 2019)

Total people in need 6.7 million

Total children (<18) in need 3.3 million

Total people to be reached 1,039,304

Total children to be reached 543,444

2019 programme targets

Nutrition

363,444 children under 5 years in camps for internally displaced people screened for malnutrition

Health

314,985 children aged 9 to 59 months vaccinated against measles through routine immunization - 2,043 newborn babies in camps for internally displaced persons visited by trained health workers

WASH

972,808 people with continued and more resilient and equitable access to a sufficient safe water supply - 486,404 people with continued access to safe and gender- and disabilities sensitive sanitation facilities and hygiene items

Child Protection

135,000 girls and boys participating in structured, sustained psychosocial support - 10,400 at-risk girls and boys receiving case management services - 16,381 girls and women receiving indivudual or group psychosocial support

Education

200,000 conflict-affected children accessing quality and inclusive formal and non-formal education

Cash-based transfer

15,000 children from most vulnerable households benfiting from child-focused direct cash support

Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)

50 emergency response workshops conducted for government staff

Non-Food Items

180,000 most vulnerable children received warm clothing for winter

Iraq

More than 6.7 million people in Iraq, including 3.3 million children under 18 years, will need humanitarian assistance in 2019. Although armed violence has declined, and over 4.2 million people are returning to their homes, 1.7 million people, including 800,000 children, remain displaced. Over 30 per cent of displaced children live in camps, where the delivery of basic services is essential to reducing the risk of disease and ensuring access to water and sanitation facilities, vaccination, education and protective spaces. Vulnerable families returning to affected communities are in danger due to explosive hazards. Children are increasingly out of school in both in camps for displaced populations and in non-camp settings. Girls, boys and women who have survived gender-based violence require specialized services to recover and re-engage with their families and communities. After decades of violence and neglect,

Iraq’s public services remain overstretched, with damaged water and sanitation networks and overburdened health systems putting children at risk of disease outbreaks. Since the start of 2018, 232 children have suffered grave violations of their rights, including killing, maiming, and recruitment into armed groups. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods and drought, which are threatening children’s safety across the country.