Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Iraq (Revised April 2019)
Total people in need 6.7 million
Total children (<18) in need 3.3 million
Total people to be reached 1,039,304
Total children to be reached 543,444
2019 programme targets
Nutrition
- 363,444 children under 5 years in camps for internally displaced people screened for malnutrition
Health
- 314,985 children aged 9 to 59 months vaccinated against measles through routine immunization - 2,043 newborn babies in camps for internally displaced persons visited by trained health workers
WASH
- 972,808 people with continued and more resilient and equitable access to a sufficient safe water supply - 486,404 people with continued access to safe and gender- and disabilities sensitive sanitation facilities and hygiene items
Child Protection
- 135,000 girls and boys participating in structured, sustained psychosocial support - 10,400 at-risk girls and boys receiving case management services - 16,381 girls and women receiving indivudual or group psychosocial support
Education
- 200,000 conflict-affected children accessing quality and inclusive formal and non-formal education
Cash-based transfer
- 15,000 children from most vulnerable households benfiting from child-focused direct cash support
Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)
- 50 emergency response workshops conducted for government staff
Non-Food Items
- 180,000 most vulnerable children received warm clothing for winter
Iraq
More than 6.7 million people in Iraq, including 3.3 million children under 18 years, will need humanitarian assistance in 2019. Although armed violence has declined, and over 4.2 million people are returning to their homes, 1.7 million people, including 800,000 children, remain displaced. Over 30 per cent of displaced children live in camps, where the delivery of basic services is essential to reducing the risk of disease and ensuring access to water and sanitation facilities, vaccination, education and protective spaces. Vulnerable families returning to affected communities are in danger due to explosive hazards. Children are increasingly out of school in both in camps for displaced populations and in non-camp settings. Girls, boys and women who have survived gender-based violence require specialized services to recover and re-engage with their families and communities. After decades of violence and neglect,
Iraq’s public services remain overstretched, with damaged water and sanitation networks and overburdened health systems putting children at risk of disease outbreaks. Since the start of 2018, 232 children have suffered grave violations of their rights, including killing, maiming, and recruitment into armed groups. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods and drought, which are threatening children’s safety across the country.