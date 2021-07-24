Humanitarian Access SCORE Report: Iraq

Survey on the Coverage, Operational Reach, and Effectiveness of Humanitarian Aid

Under the CORE research programme, supported by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA), Humanitarian Outcomes is studying how aid is delivered in access-constrained conflict areas. In partnership with GeoPoll, the project conducts remote telephone surveys of crisis-affected people on their perceptions of the effectiveness of the aid response and the access challenges in their areas. Combined with key informant interviews with humanitarian responders and other contextual research, the survey results help to identify the humanitarian providers and practices that have achieved the greatest presence and coverage in difficult environments.

This SCORE report features findings from a survey of 502 people in the central and northern governorates of Iraq (62% men, 38% women) conducted in May 2021. A follow-up survey of 120 of those respondents in June 2021 (58% men, 43% women) probed further into the results. Live operators for GeoPoll conducted the surveys in Iraqi Arabic and Kurdish. Humanitarian Outcomes researchers conducted anonymous interviews with 20 key informants among the humanitarian organisations working in Iraq, as well as donor government representatives.