Human Security Survey: Salahaddin, Iraq — 2020 [EN/AR]

The HUMAN SECURITY SURVEY (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX to collect data and facilitate dialogue about civilians’ experiences and perceptions in situations of conflict. The purpose is to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security providers and decision-makers accountable; and enable international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local priorities and experiences using evidence-based advocacy.

PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in close collaboration with its local partners, the Iraqi AlAmal Association, the Iraqi Al-Firdaws Society, and the Wand Al-Khair Human Organisation.