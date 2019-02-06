Human Security Survey: Salahaddin, Iraq - 2018 Gender Security Dynamics

In April and May 2018, PAX and its local partner, the Iraqi Al-Amal Association conducted a survey across Salahaddin governorate about the experiences of civilian populations with issues of insecurity and conflict. (See the next page for more information about the project, and please visit our website for additional reports in this series.) This report discusses the key survey findings that relate specifically to gender dynamics, including the different ways in which men and women in Salahaddin perceive and are affected by their security environment.

The results detailed herein were drawn from interviews with 330 men and 343 women. Conservative gender norms in this part of Iraq can make it difficult to gain access to women or to discuss sensitive issues, such as sexual and gender-based violence. We therefore anticipate some level of under-reporting of certain types of violence. Furthermore, the sensitivity of the topics discussed in general may induce positive response bias in how respondents reflect their perspectives about security threats, key security actors, or the security environment in general.

ABOUT THE HUMAN SECURITY SURVEY:

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) department to collect data and facilitate constructive dialogue about civilians’ experiences, perceptions, and expectations in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security providers and decision makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in Iraq in close collaboration with its local partners, the Iraqi Al-Amal Association and the Iraqi Al-Firdaws Society. The HSS is currently also conducted in Kirkuk and Basra governorates. This is the second year that the survey was conducted in Iraq.

The survey in Salahaddin took place over 4 weeks in April-May 2018. Fourteen enumerators completed 673 interviews across 5 of the governorate’s 7 districts. (Note that Tooz and Al-Shirqat governorates were omitted from the sampling framework due to serious security concerns). Communities, households, and individuals are approached for the survey through systematic and approximately random procedures, although the sampling and participant selection processes are structured to maximize the likelihood of gender balance and an appropriately diverse representation on the basis of ethnic and religious identity. Furthermore, our research protocol determines that female enumerators interview women, and male enumerators interview men. Participation in the HSS is entirely voluntary and data are kept strictly anonymous and confidential.