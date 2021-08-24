Human Security Survey Iraq: Kirkuk - December 2020 [EN/AR]

In November and December 2020, 14 enumerators interviewed 682 civilians about security threats they face, the impact this has on their daily lives, and their expectations for the future of Kirkuk, Iraq.

This infographic reflects the summarized outcomes of the survey. The research method used is called the Human Security Survey (HSS). The HSS is developed by PAX's Protection of Civilians team to collect data and facilitate dialogue about civilians' experiences and perceptions in situations of conflict. The methodology includes a series of complementary activities, including population-based research, community engagement, and advocacy.