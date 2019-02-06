06 Feb 2019

Human Security Survey Iraq — 2019 Research Methodology

About the Human Security Survey:

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) department to collect data and facilitate constructive dialogue about civilians’ experiences, perceptions, and expectations in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claimmaking capacity’ of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security providers and decision makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in Iraq in close collaboration with its partners on the ground, the Iraqi Al-Amal Association and the Iraqi Al-Firdaws Society.

