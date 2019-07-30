30 Jul 2019

Human Security Survey: Iraq

Interactive
from PAX
Published on 30 Jul 2019
Click the image(s) below to view the interactive content.
English version
preview
Screenshot of the interactive content as of 30 Jul 2019.

This dashboard shows the results of the Human Security Survey (HSS) in Iraq. Each page correspondents with a different theme. You can navigate through the pages using the < > at the bottom of the page. You can filter the HSS results using the selection options in this pane (NB: filter options might temporarily (dis)appear based on other options selected). If you click on a given response in any graph, you can see how it influences the other graphs in the corresponding page (NB: use Ctrl to make multiple selections). Click on the response again to undo the selection. Some methodological changes in i.a. answer categories have been made from year to year. When this is the case this is indicated with an asterisk *.

