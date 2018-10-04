04 Oct 2018

Human Security Survey Basra, Iraq — 2018 [EN/AR]

Infographic
from PAX
Published on 03 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (19.11 MB)

Key Findings

The HUMAN SECURITY SURVEY (HSS) is a methodology developed by PAX to collect data and facilitate dialogue about civilians' experiences and perceptions in situations of conflict. The intended purpose is threefold: 1) to increase the understanding of local security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the 'claim-making capacity' of civilians to identify their priorities and hold security providers and decision makers accountable; and 3) to enable international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that are reflect local priorities and experiences using evidence-based advocacy. PAX implements all aspects of the HSS in close collaboration with its local partners, the IRAQI AL-AMAL ASSOCIATION and the IRAQI AL-FIRDAWS SOCIETY.

The survey in Basra took place over 3.5 weeks in March-April 2018. Fourteen enumerators completed 756 surveys across the governorate's 7 districts. Communities, households, and individual respondents were selected to participate through a systematic and approximately random procedure to increase the likelihood of generalizability.

