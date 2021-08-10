Human Relief Foundation Sinjar District Rapid Vulnerability Assessment (June 2021)

Executive Summary & key findings

HRF deployed a field team to Sinjar district, Ninewa between 15/06/2021 - 18/06/2021 to conduct a baseline household assessment and a series of key informant interviews (KIIs) 142 household surveys were conducted across 12 separate neighborhoods. HRF’s survey, developed using the Emergency Livelihood Cluster Household Vulnerability Assessment Tool, gathered data on topics such as demographics, education levels, shelter, health and disabilities, HH income and expenditure, vulnerabilities, coping strategies, humanitarian assistance, and support needed to improve living conditions.

In addition, 6 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) were conducted with notable community figures on topics relevant to their communities’ wellbeing such as the characteristics of their communities, the local economy, and a number of sectoral challenges faced by the community.

Key findings:

● Levels of education amongst the population in Sinjar are very low, with 60% of Heads of Households (HoHHs) having received no formal education, and a further 30% progressing no further than primary school.

● 74% of HHs have marginal and precarious shelter arrangements, with 50% living in abandoned buildings and 24% in unfinished buildings. Although many households do not spend money on rent as a result, such arrangements are still highly insecure, putting them at risk of eviction with no legal recourse. Furthermore, around 25% of HHs live in overcrowded conditions.

● Many HHs face challenges regarding disabilities amongst HH members, with significant numbers reporting the presence of a HH member with needs relating to seeing, hearing, walking, memory, personal care, and/or communicating. Approximately half of HHs have at least one member with personal care needs.

● The majority of HHs have no main source of income, and are reliant on assistance from family members and the community to meet their needs. Whilst temporary or daily wage-earning employment does exist, it is not regular or reliable enough to be a HH’s main source of income.

● Total household income for the past 30 days was in most cases between 0 and 100,000 IQD (just under 70 USD), whilst debt levels are correspondingly high: 88% of HHs are in debt, at an average level of 1,964,929 IQD (around 1,345 USD).

● HHs spend a large proportion of their income on one, or a combination of: healthcare; food; and servicing debts.

● Low levels of work experience and employable skills are present amongst HHs in Sinjar.

● Common HH-level vulnerabilities include: having no fixed income (85%); and health-related concerns (around 47%)

● Negative coping mechanisms include the use of credit (89%), followed by reducing expenditure on non-food items such as health or education (41%).

● Respondents cited livelihoods assistance (<95%), health assistance (83%) and shelter assistance (112%) as the most productive avenues of support for the improvement of their living conditions.