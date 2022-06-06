HRP 2022 Guidance Note for Shelter and NFI Actors (May 2022)

1. INTRODUCTION

The aim of this guidance note is to expand the Shelter Cluster chapter of the Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 into an operational strategy for all Shelter and NFI Partners in Iraq.

Since April 2019 Activity-Based Costing (ABC) has been implemented in Iraq. As in HRP 2021, it will be not required partners to submit project proposals in the Online Project System (OPS or HPC projects module) for the HRP 2022, this note should serve to guide partners’ operational planning and implementation. For more support, please contact the Shelter Cluster Team in Iraq (Annex VI).

2. SHELTER AND NFI NEEDS – HNO 2022

Of the 6 million people originally displaced, 2.5 million continue to face humanitarian needs, including 728,000 IDPs and 1.7 million returnees; of these just under 1 million people are in acute need, including 382,000 IDPs and 579,000 returnees.

The 2.5 million people in need include 180,000 in-camp IDPs, 549,000 IDPs displaced outside camps; and 1.7 million people who have returned to their areas of origin.

Out of the 2.5 million people in need an estimated 961,000 people experience acute need compared to 2.4 million people the previous year. This nearly threefold decrease (61 per cent) has primarily occurred among returnees and IDPs living outside camps. The drop in the acute PIN is the result of a narrower definition of humanitarian need, with tighter focus on identifying people with multiple humanitarians needs directly generated by the crisis with ISIL and less focus on longer term needs caused by structural issues. People in acute need are the most severely vulnerable, who are not able to meet several of their most basic needs, often live-in critical shelter, lack core civil documentation and require protection.

The 961,000 people in acute need include 144,000 in-camp IDP, 238,000 IDPs displaced outside camps; and 579,000 people who have returned to their areas of origin.

3. SHELTER CLUSTER RESPONSE IN THE HRP 2022

The overarching strategic objectives of the HRP 2022 have been informed by the HNO 2022 and set by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).

Shelter Cluster response planning and targeting is placed under Specific Objectives 1.1 and 1.2 and out collective response will contribute towards improved access to essential services and dignified and safe living conditions for people in need.