HRP 2021: Guidance note for Shelter and NFI actors (December 31st, 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The aim of this guidance note is to expand the Shelter Cluster chapter of the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 into an operational strategy for all Shelter and NFI Partners in Iraq. Since April 2019 Activity-Based Costing (ABC) has been implemented in Iraq. Since the HRP 2021 will not require partners to submit project proposals in the Online Project System (OPS or HPC projects module), this note should serve to guide partners’ operational planning and implementation. For more support, please contact the Shelter Cluster Team in Iraq (Annex VI).