26 Nov 2019

HRP 2020 : Briefing note for Shelter and NFI Cluster partners in Iraq, November 24, 2019

Report
from ACTED, International Organization for Migration, Norwegian Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 24 Nov 2019 View Original
INTRODUCTION

The aim of this briefing note is to present to Shelter and NFI partners the HRP 2020 strategy as prepared by the Shelter Cluster and approved by its SAG members. Unlike previous years, OCHA has launched a process that does not include project submission through the Online Project System (OPS or HPC projects module). As such, the Shelter Cluster is waiting for more guidance from OCHA on how partners selection process for the HRP 2020 will be carried out. In any case, partners will have to adhere to the strategy developed by the Shelter Cluster and illustrated in this document. For any questions please reach out to us for assistance.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

