Housing, Land and Property Rights (HLP) in Shelter Due Diligence Guidelines [EN/AR]

PURPOSE

The Due Diligence Guidelines are provided for the purpose of supporting National Shelter Cluster and its partners that implement shelter activities in Iraq. The guidelines will assist shelter actors to better understand Housing, Land and Property (HLP) issues by addressing the challenges faced during their activities, in addition to creating shelter standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to HLP.

The guidelines aim to ensure HLP and tenure rights are protected by all actors involved in shelter in the best possible manner, and that “Do No Harm” principles are respected.

These guidelines are an adaptation of the Global Shelter Cluster ‘Land Rights and Shelter - Due Diligence Standard,

December 2013' to the operational context of the Iraq Shelter Cluster.