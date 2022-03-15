Highlights of the Noon Briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres Tuesday, 15 March 2022 - Iraq

(excerpt)

IRAQ

I had been asked about the Sunday missile attack in Erbil, in Iraq.

I can say that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the missile attack in Erbil. The attack comes at a critical moment for Iraq’s path to peace and stability. He renews his call on all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

He urges Iraq’s partners to support Iraqi efforts to advance regional peace and security, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighbourly relations.