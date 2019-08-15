15 Aug 2019

Helpdesk Report K4D - Civil documentation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in protracted displacement

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (757.27 KB)

Question

  • How to encourage a government to simplify or provide temporary civil documentation to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in protracted displacement?

1. Summary

Internal displacement is a global humanitarian, human rights, and security issue. As national governments bear the primary responsibility for internally displaced persons’ (IDPs’) protection and welfare, they need encouragement to simplify or provide temporary civil documentation for them – especially for people in protracted displacement. In a protracted crisis such as Iraq, direct assistance by government is not sufficient (IOM Iraq, 2019); it is vital that self-reliance among individuals and communities is also built up (St. Thomas King and Ardis, 2015; IRC, 2017; OCHA, 2018). This review gives examples of how the Iraqi government can simplify or provide temporary civil documentation to IDPs in protracted displacement. Conflict and violence are the main triggers of internal displacement; therefore, information is provided on such countries with protracted displacement. Practical solutions used effectively by them is also included. If national governments are unable or unwilling to meet their responsibilities, the international community has a role to play in promoting and reinforcing efforts to ensure protection, assistance and solutions for IDPs (OCHA, 2018). Therefore, most of the literature available is focused towards the needs of the IDPs, as well as the assistance provided by these agencies, e.g. the United Nations (UN). Evidence is mainly for both refugees and IDPs – in some cases the terms are used inter-changeably.

In order to simplify the documentation process, advances in digital technology are resulting in new approaches, e.g. introduction of centrally-based identity systems by governments around the world (Oakeshott et al., 2018; Mills, 2019; UNHCR, 2019). As this review is focusing on Iraq, the government could also accept testimonies of mukhtars (local mayors), recommending citizens and affirming their place of residence, as "an acceptable official document" (al-Taie, 2017b) as a temporary solution to security clearance. This could prevent potential problems due to movement from place of origin (LandInfo, 2018). Multi-country evidence proves that updating policies with inclusivity is a necessary but complex and longer-term process (Saieh et al., 2019): disability and gender-based discrimination in existing Iraqi laws and practices regarding civil registration, as well as the provision of nationality legal documentation, need to be addressed. However, no evidence was found to see if this is currently the case. Likewise, data allowing use of expired documentation will also need further investigation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.