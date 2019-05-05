Heavy floods in Iraq’s southern governorate of Missan leaves over 100,000 children in need of urgent assistance [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 5 May 2019 – Heavy rains in Iraq and neighbouring Iran have resulted in floods that left over 100,000 children and their families without access to clean water and sanitation in Missan, a governorate in Iraq’s south. A further 20,000 people, including children have been displaced.

Vulnerable communities have resorted to using flood water for their basic needs which poses a significant health risk.

“UNICEF is working around the clock to support children and their families with safe drinking water and sanitation services, providing buckets, hygiene kits and prefabricated toilets,” said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF’s Representative in Iraq.

“We are also working with the community to raise awareness on proper hygiene and sanitation. We are doing everything we can to prevent the outbreak of diseases,” she added.

Schools have also been affected by the floods, especially in Maimona, Amara, Al Salam and Ali Al Gharbi sub-districts. As part of the emergency response, UNICEF is providing 4 prefab classrooms, washroom facilities, and water supply tanks. UNICEF will also fund the building of mud barriers around a number of existing schools in order to isolate them from flood water.

