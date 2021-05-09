Iraq
Health Facility (PHCC) readiness checklist for COVID-19 preparedness, March 2021
Attachments
This tool has been developed to assess the capacity of Primary Health Care Centers (PHCCs) supported by Health Cluster partners in Iraq to identify, manage and refer COVID-19 cases to government hospitals. The tool is based on the Facility Readiness Assessment for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Preparation (CDC) and modified to suit the context in Iraq.