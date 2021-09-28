Iraq
Health Cluster Iraq: COVID-19 risk and awareness messages [EN/AR]
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhoea
You need to seek emergency medical attention if you have:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- An inability to wake up or stay awake
- Pale, grey, or blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone