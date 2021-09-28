Health Cluster Iraq: COVID-19 risk and awareness messages [EN/AR]

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

You need to seek emergency medical attention if you have: