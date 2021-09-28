Iraq

Health Cluster Iraq: COVID-19 risk and awareness messages [EN/AR]

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhoea

You need to seek emergency medical attention if you have:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • An inability to wake up or stay awake
  • Pale, grey, or blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

