Health Cluster Iraq - Annual Report 2019

During 2019, post-conflict Iraq witnessed an increased number of people returning to their Areas of Origin (AoO), although not always voluntary, safe and dignified. This was mainly due to the plan of the Government of Iraq (GoI) to close down all the existing IDP camps by the middle of 2020. However, the main obstacles in the path of IDPs returning to their AoO are destroyed homes, loss of livelihoods, ethnic tensions, perceived affiliations and expected collective punishment.

It is estimated that, overall, around 4.1 million people will continue to need some form of humanitarian assistance in 2020, almost half of whom (1.77 million) have acute humanitarian needs. 1.5 million people remain displaced, of whom 288.46 thousand have been identified to be in need of assistance within IDP camps, while a sizeable number of them have been in protracted displacement for more than three years.

On the other hand, of the 4.09 million people who have returned to their AoO, despite the lack (in many locations) of basic services, 1.04 million individuals remain in acute need of assistance. Also, there has been a movement of IDPs between camps, particularly if they were forced to leave camps due to consolidation/closure, while not having the ability to return to their homes.

Over the years, the lack of government remuneration coupled with the conflict situation, has resulted in a brain-drain of specialized health professionals from the country, in search of livelihoods. As an example, a recent statistic of the Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) shows that there are only 138 psychiatrists and 60 social workers nation-wide, in a country with a population of more than 38 million individuals.