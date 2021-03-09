Health and Hygiene Promotion Guidance for COVID-19 – v3.0 (9 March 2021)

Introduction

Conflict affected populations in Iraq, particularly IDPs and refugeesin and out of camps and recent returnees, are already faced with multiple public health risks associated with diseases outbreaks. Their situation is currently exacerbated by specific vulnerabilities and challenges related to COVID-19, putting more strain on the IDPs/returnees/refugees and services provided to support them. Given the diverse actors involved in COVID-19 response (WASH, Health, CCCM, Protection, etc.), it is essential to have streamlined guidance on health and hygiene messages to be shared with local communities, who is best placed to deliver these messages, and how messages should be delivered. WASH Cluster Iraq has developed this COVID-19 health and hygiene promotion guidance document in collaboration with the Health Cluster to facilitate effective health and hygiene promotion on COVID-19 to affected populations.