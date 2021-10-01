Head of UN Mission to travel to southern Iraq to discuss importance of 10/10 elections

Baghdad, 1 October 2021 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, will travel tomorrow to Basra and Nasiriyah.

While in southern Iraq, she plans to meet with a wide range of Iraqi interlocutors, including government officials and members of civil society. The goal of her visit will be to hear voters’ views on the upcoming elections and explain how the United Nations is supporting the electoral process.

The Special Representative will also stress the importance of casting one’s vote, as a vote not cast could in fact help those to whom one may be opposed.

