Harikar Biweekly Report 16-31 December 2018

Introduction

Harikar NGO is a neutral, non-governmental, non-profit humanitarian organization established in 30thMay 2004 by group of social activists. Harikar NGO as stated in its mission statement strives toward the fulfilmentof human and women rights in Duhok Governorate as stipulated in the new Iraqi constitution of 15thOctober 2005. Harikar is committed to-within its resources-contribute towards the achievement of the internationally agreed Millennium Development Goals.

Harikar believes in human rights, the right of every person to reach his potential without discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion, social segment and ethnicity. We strive to achieve the social justice especially among the marginalized vulnerable groups. It also works towards elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and promotes their capacity to fully participate in the community development.

In order to keep a track of all our regular activities for Syrian Asylum Seekers (SAS) and IDPs, this bi-weekly report has been prepared. The report highlights the following services conducted by the Harikar/PARC teams and others as divided by camps.