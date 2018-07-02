Harikar Biweekly Report 1-15 June 2018

INTRODUCTION

Harikar NGO is a neutral, non-governmental, non-profit humanitarian organization established in 30th May 2004 by group of social activists. Harikar NGO as stated in its mission statement strives toward the fulfilment of human and women rights in Duhok Governorate as stipulated in the new Iraqi constitution of 15th October 2005. Harikar is committed to- within its resources- contribute towards the achievement of the internationally agreed Millennium Development Goals.

Harikar believes in human rights, the right of every person to reach his potential without discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion, social segment and ethnicity. We strive to achieve the social justice especially among the marginalized vulnerable groups. It also works towards elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and promotes their capacity to fully participate in the community development.

In order to keep a track of all our regular activities for Syrian Asylum Seekers (SAS) and IDPs, this bi-weekly report has been prepared. The report highlights the following services conducted by the Harikar/PARC teams and others as divided by camps.

CHAPTER ONE

PROTECTION, ASSISTANCE & REINTEGRATION CENTER (PARC) Harikar/UNHCR

PARC stands for Protection, Assistance, and Reintegration Centre which is a UNHCR funded project implemented by Harikar NGO. The importance of existing PARC lies behind its provided services to UNHCR POCs which generally aims to refugee protection.

PARC activities could be classified as; protection monitoring to identify gaps and offer them for solution and assure refugee’s access to basic social services, providing legal assistance to refugees and IDPs to be kept within the protection environment, registration based on standard UNHCR forms and database to keep the required information available whenever needed, providing cash assistance to off camp refugees in dire need to be an effective and appropriate form of relief assistance, GBV and SGBV services to assure that the risk of SGBV is reduced and the quality of response improved, QIPs implementation for the benefit of refugees and host communities so that both communities harmony is maintained.