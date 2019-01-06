06 Jan 2019

Harikar Biweekly Report 1-15 December 2018

Report
from Harikar
Published on 15 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.12 MB)

Introduction

Harikar NGO is a neutral, non-governmental, non-profit humanitarian organization established in 30th May 2004 by group of social activists. Harikar NGO as stated in its mission statement strives toward the fulfillment of human and women rights in Duhok Governorate as stipulated in the new Iraqi constitution of 15thOctober 2005. Harikar is committed to-within its resources-contribute towards the achievement of the internationally agreed Millennium Development Goals.

Harikar believes in human rights, the right of every person to reach his potential without discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion, social segment and ethnicity. We strive to achieve the social justice especially among the marginalized vulnerable groups. It also works towards elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and promotes their capacity to fully participate in the community development.

In order to keep a track of all our regular activities for Syrian Asylum Seekers (SAS) and IDPs, this bi-weekly report has been prepared. The report highlights the following services conducted by the Harikar/PARC teams and others as divided by camps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.