HAI Ajman allocates AED one million to support refugees and displaced worldwide

AJMAN, 9th May, 2019 (WAM) -- Human Appeal International, HAI, Ajman today signed an agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, to allocate AED one million for the benefit of refugees and displaced in a number of countries.

The agreement, first of its kind between the two sides, was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HAI and member of the Federal National Council and Khaled Khalifa is the Regional Representative of the UNHCR to the States of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

According to the agreement, HAI will fund development projects in Jordan, Lebanon, Niger, Iraq and a number of regions across the world to relief the refugees and displaced persons due to their dire living conditions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi said that the philanthropic authority gives much attention to the displaced, refugees and vulnerable people in a number of regions globally. He added that it, through its offices and branches across the world, works hard to reach out regions in need for help in a number of poor countries.

In turn, Khalifa said that the partnership will support UNHCR's efforts to meet the pressing needs of refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Niger and Iraq through development projects that will contribute to improving their living conditions.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hassan Bashir