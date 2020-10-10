The Great Disconnect: How remote learning in Iraq is leaving the most vulnerable further behind [EN/AR]

The shutdown of schools last February due to Covid-19 affected over 10 million children aged 6 to 17 across Iraq. Globally, the pandemic has created the largest educational disruption in history according to the UN. But in Iraq, school closures have become the latest impediment to the right to education for millions of children who have, in the recent past, already lost years of schooling.

As classes are set to resume partly for some children and exclusively for others through distance learning programs, many pupils and their families will have to cope with the practical burden and psychological toll of home-schooling in what is often a precarious environment. All while struggling to connect to the online platforms that are designed to enable their remote education.

Read more and download the briefing note here.