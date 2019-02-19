The Government of Japan and UNESCO sign agreement on 'Voices of the children of Old Mosul' primary school project [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 18 Februry 2019 - The UNESCO and the Government of Japan signed an agreement in support of the project "Voices of the children of Old Mosul: the rehabilitation and management of primary schools in historic urban context emerging from conflict". Naofumi Hashimoto, Japan's Ambassador to Iraq and Rory Robertshaw, Officer in Charge, UNESCO Office for Iraq, signed the document in the presence of Dr. Hamid Ahmad, the deputy Chairman of the Prime Minister of Iraq's Advisory Commission (PMAC).

The innovative project lays the ground for participatory design principles in the creation of pupil-centred schools through the collaboration of pupils, teachers, parents architects and designers. One school in the old city of Mosul will be rehabilitated and equipped in line with these principles, serving as a pilot for the project. The project also lays the ground for a holistic approach to the prevention of violent extremism in primary education with the provision of training to support the four key elements that influence the experience of children's learning: parents, teachers, school principals and school policies and procedures.

The project will be implemented in synergy with other UNESCO activities of the umbrella initiative 'Revive the Spirit of Mosul' launched in February 2018 to coordinate international effort to rebuild the heritage and revitalize the educational and cultural institutions of Mosul, in close cooperation with the Government and people of Iraq. This project will have linkages to a pipeline EU project under the Mosul initiative on urban recovery and reconstruction of Mosul's historic urban landscape, a Netherland funded project on Prevention of Violent Extremism through Education in primary schools and the Educate a Child Initiative funded project on improving access to quality and inclusive education with gender equality for out-of-school children.

Conflict and occupation by extremists, have devastated the education sector in Mosul, leaving students and teachers struggling with physical as well as psychological effects of the war. Re-opening and supporting schools to rebuild the foundations of tolerance and peaceful coexistence are critical factors in determining the return of displaced Moslawis to the city and the revival of educational and cultural institutions. The new project aims to promote tolerance and peaceful co-existence in targeted primary schools in the old city of Mosul, contributing to long term prevention of violent extremism.

Rory Robertshaw, Officer in Charge, UNESCO Office for Iraq said, "The support of the People of Japan is welcome contribution to ensuring children in Mosul receive an enriching educational experience, playing a part in building a more inclusive and resilient city that is emerging from a period of intense and damaging conflict".

Naofumi Hashimoto, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, said, "Japan has recently decided new assistance package for Iraq amounting to 63 million US Dollars including this project as contribution in the education sector. With this package, total amount of Japan's assistance to the people affected by ISIL reaches 500 million US Dollars." The Ambassador also expressed the hope that the project will give the children of Mosul educational opportunities and better prospects for the future. He also reiterated Japan's continued support for Iraq's nation building efforts, notably through humanitarian assistance and initiatives to improve people's livelihood.

The deputy of the chairman of PMAC, Dr. Hamid Ahmed, said, "In recognition of the devastating impact of ISIL/Da'esh in terms of infrastructural damage as well as psychosocial impact on thousands of young people in Iraq, the Conference "Education after Da'esh" held in Baghdad in March 2017 identified the importance of the role of education in preventing violent extremism and addressing radicalization of youth. It called upon support in developing educational capacity in Iraq to integrate PVE in school programmes and educational policies. The signing of this agreement symbolizes and confirms the continued international support in effect to this agenda of the revival of Iraq's rich historical intellectual and cultural legacies".

The project agreement reinforces the shared commitment of UNESCO and Japan to address the needs of the people of Iraq, especially children, in liberated areas such as Mosul. It comes in the wake of the meeting between UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of18 October 2018 in Paris, which resulted in the reinforced partnership between UNESCO and Japan and support for the Mosul Initiative.

For more information, contact: d.subhee@unesco.org

حكومة اليابان واليونسكو يوقعان اتفاقاً حول مشروع "أصوات أطفال مدرسة قديمة في الموصل"

بغداد، 18 فبراير / شباط 2019، وقعت اليونسكو وحكومة اليابان اتفاقاً لدعم مشروع "أصوات أطفال الموصل القديمة: إعادة تأهيل وإدارة المدارس الابتدائية في سياق حضري تاريخي للخروج من الصراع ". ووقع على الوثيقة ناوفومي هاشيموتو سفير اليابان لدى العراق وروري روبرتشو الموظف المسؤول في مكتب اليونسكو للعراق بحضور الدكتور حامد أحمد نائب رئيس هيئة المستشارين لمكتب رئيس الوزراء العراقي (PMAC). إن هذا المشروع المبتكر يرسي أسس مبادئ التصميم التشاركية في إنشاء المدارس التي تركز على التلاميذ من خلال التعاون بين التلاميذ والمعلمين وأولياء الأمور والمهندسين المعماريين والمصممين إذ سيتم إعادة تأهيل وتجهيز مدرسة واحدة في مدينة الموصل القديمة بما يتماشى مع هذه المبادئ لتكون التجربة الريادية الأولى لهذا التصميم المبتكر. ويضع المشروع أيضا الأساس لنهج شامل لمنع التطرف العنيف في التعليم الابتدائي مع توفير التدريب لدعم العناصر الرئيسية الأربعة التي تؤثر على تجربة تعلم الأطفال: الآباء والمعلمين ومديري المدارس والسياسات والإجراءات المدرسية.

سيتم تنفيذ المشروع بالتعاون مع أنشطة اليونسكو الأخرى المتمثلة بالمبادرة الشاملة "إحياء روح الموصل" التي أطلقت في فبراير 2018 لتنسيق الجهود الدولية لإعادة بناء الإرث الحضاري للمدينة وتنشيط المؤسسات التعليمية والثقافية في الموصل بالتعاون الوثيق مع الحكومة وشعب العراق. ويرتبط هذا المشروع مع مشروع أخر للاتحاد الأوروبي في إطار مبادرة إعادة الانتعاش الحضري التاريخي في الموصل وكذلك يرتبط مع مشروع تموله هولندا حول منع التطرف العنيف من خلال التعليم في المدارس الابتدائية ومشروع مبادرة توعية الطفل من أجل تحسين الوصول التعليم الجيد والجامع مع المساواة بين الجنسين للأطفال خارج المدرسة. يذكر أن الاحتلال والصراع من قبل المتطرفين الذي شهدته الموصل أدى إلى تدمير قطاع التعليم مما جعل الطلاب والمدرسين يعانون من الآثار الجسدية والنفسية للحرب. لذا فإن إعادة فتح المدارس ودعمها وتأهيلها خطوة مهمة لإعادة بناء أسس التسامح والتعايش السلمي وهي عوامل حاسمة في تحديد عودة النازحين الموصلّيين إلى المدينة وإحياء المؤسسات التعليمية والثقافية وفي هذا الإطار يهدف المشروع الجديد إلى تعزيز التسامح والتعايش السلمي في المدارس الابتدائية المستهدفة في مدينة الموصل القديمة مما يسهم في منع التطرف العنيف على المدى الطويل.

وقال روري روبرتشو ممثل مكتب اليونسكو في العراق "إن دعم شعب اليابان هو مساهمة مرحب بها في ضمان حصول الأطفال في الموصل على خبرة تعليمية غنية ولعب دور في بناء مدينة أكثر شمولية ومرونة بعد أن عانت من فترة صراع كثيف ومدمر ".

وقال سفير اليابان لدى العراق ناوفومي هاشيموتو "لقد قررت اليابان مؤخرا تقديم حزمة مساعدات جديدة للعراق تبلغ قيمتها 63 مليون دولار أمريكي بما في ذلك هذا المشروع كمساهمة في قطاع التعليم. ومن خلال هذه الحزمة فإن إجمالي المساعدات اليابانية للأشخاص المتضررين من داعش يصل إلى 500 مليون دولار أمريكي". كما أعرب السفير عن أمله في أن يمنح هذا المشروع الأطفال في الموصل فرصًا تعليمية وآفاقًا أفضل للمستقبل مشددا على استمرارية دعم اليابان المتواصل لجهود بناء الدولة العراقية لا سيما من خلال المساعدة الإنسانية والمبادرات الرامية إلى تحسين معيشة الناس.

"انطلاقا من الأثر المدمر الذي تسبب به تنظيم داعش من حيث الضرر الذي الم بالبنية التحتية فضلاً عن التأثير النفسي والاجتماعي على الآلاف من الشباب في العراق فإن مؤتمر" التعليم بعد داعش" الذي عقد في بغداد في مارس 2017 سلط الضوء على أهمية دور التعليم في منع التطرف العنيف والتصدي للتطرف لدى الشباب كما دعا إلى دعم تطوير القدرة التعليمية في العراق لدمج التعليم من أجل المواطنة في البرامج المدرسية والسياسات التعليمية. إن توقيع هذه الاتفاقية يرمز ويؤكد استمرار الدعم الدولي النافذ في هذا البرنامج لإحياء التراث الثقافي والفكري التاريخي الغني للعراق ". هذا ما قاله الدكتور حامد احمد نائب رئيس هيئة المستشارين لمكتب رئيس الوزراء.

وتعزز اتفاقية هذا المشروع التزام اليونسكو واليابان المشترك لتلبية احتياجات شعب العراق وخاصة الأطفال في المناطق المحررة مثل الموصل. ويأتي ذلك في أعقاب الاجتماع بين المدير العام لليونسكو أودري أزولاي ورئيس الوزراء الياباني شينزو أبي في 18 أكتوبر 2018 في باريس والذي أدى إلى تعزيز الشراكة بين اليونسكو واليابان ودعم مبادرة إعادة إعمار الموصل.

لمزيد من المعلومات اتصل على : d.subhee@unesco.org