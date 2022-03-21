Government of Germany/KfW and UNOPS Support Affected Communities in Anbar and Sinjar, Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad – 21 March 2022 - The KfW Development Bank and UNOPS signed an agreement to support the conflict-affected communities in Anbar governorate and Sinjar district in Ninewa governorate in Iraq.

With a total support of 35 Million EUR from the Federal Republic of Germany, through the KfW Development Bank, UNOPS will undertake the rehabilitation of war-damaged shelters and basic community infrastructure such as water and sanitation stations and networks, roads and solar street lighting. UNOPS will adopt an integrated approach in order to enhance the living conditions of the conflict-affected communities and to improve their access to basic public services.

“Strengthening local resilience by rehabilitating the war-affected infrastructure which is necessary for everyday life is one of the priorities of German cooperation with Iraq. The project in Anbar and Sinjar, financed through KfW on behalf of the German Federal Government and implemented by UNOPS, can contribute significantly to this end and will support host communities and IDPs alike,” said Germany’s Chargé d’Affaires Peter Felten.

Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, UNOPS Director of Amman Multi-Country Office said, “Building on our robust partnership with KfW in the region, we are pleased at the opportunity to continue our cooperation in Iraq in support of communities in Anbar and Sinjar. Working together with KfW, as our partner, we can support Iraq’s efforts to build a better future for all, as we see more and more people returning to their homes”.

The new agreement marks the second phase of an ongoing shelter project with KfW in Anbar governorate. The first phase of this project was initiated in December 2020 for the rehabilitation of 1,000 war-damaged shelters. Under the first phase, around 2,400 individuals have been receiving legal assistance to ensure their housing, land and property rights and obtain the legalisation of their ownership documents. With the additional funding of EUR 20 million, the total project budget will increase to EUR 35 million, which will enable UNOPS to assist 450,000 women, men, boys and girls who have returned to the affected areas. - END -

About KfW:

KfW Development Bank has been helping the German Federal Government to achieve its goals in development policy and international development cooperation for more than 50 years. KfW is an experienced bank and a development institution with financing expertise, an expert knowledge of development policy and many years of national and international experience.

On behalf of the German Federal Government, and primarily the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), KfW finances and supports programmes and projects that mainly involve public sector players in developing countries and emerging economies – from their conception and execution to monitoring their success. KfW's goal is to help partner countries fight poverty, maintain peace, protect both the environment and the climate and shape globalisation in an appropriate way.

About UNOPS:

UNOPS helps the UN and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. The organization’s mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management and human resources. Partners call on UNOPS to supplement their own capacities, improve speed, reduce risks, boost cost-effectiveness and increase quality.

UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman covers projects in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen and implements work in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments and other UN agencies.

