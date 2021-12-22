Germany and UNICEF support Kirkuk Governorate to provide 18,000 people with access to safe drinking water [EN/AR]

The Maktab Khalid Water Treatment Plant in Kirkuk, financed by Germany, will facilitate a dignified return after displacement to internally displaced population

Kirkuk, 22 December 2021 – The Kirkuk Water Directorate and UNICEF held today the opening ceremony of the Maktab Khalid Water Treatment Plant in the Al Multaq sub-district of the Kirkuk Governorate. The ceremony was attended by local authorities, followed by a tour of the facility.

The Maktab Khalid Water Treatment Plant was originally established in 2012, benefiting 18,000 individuals, as the only water source providing safe drinking water to the four main villages in the district (Makhtab Khalid, Tal-Alwarad, Al-Obeter, and Al-Asalia).

The water treatment plant, with a production capacity of 400m3 per hour, had been out of service due to damages to the facility, and is now operational again through the rehabilitation implemented by UNICEF and Kirkuk Water Directorate, financed by Germany.

“These projects are considered among the most important vital projects that restore life to these areas, which encourages families to return to their homes after leaving them due to the conflict,” said Rakan Saeed Ali, Kirkuk Governor (OiC) at the opening event.

“The water treatment plant facilitates the dignified return of internally displaced populations. Children and their families will have safe drinking water and will help them rebuild their lives. UNICEF will continue to support the Government on critical water infrastructure, ensuring durable solutions for the most vulnerable children and their families,” said Sheema SenGupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq.

In addition, UNICEF is supporting water infrastructure in the area by extending transmission pipelines in four villages in Hawija district (Al-Mustafa Al-Abbasi, Talao, Tar-Fadhil and Al-Zab) and Al Sayada in Kirkuk district. These projects will ensure access to safe drinking water for around 13,820 individuals, including women and children.

Adequate and safe water supply ensures the survival and growth of children. Long-term sustainability of a water system positively impacts their health, nutrition, education and every other aspect of their lives, particularly girls, women and people living with disabilities.

#ForEveryChild, safe water

