Gender Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS) 2nd Quarter Narrative Report, April - June 2020

WHO estimates indicate that 35 per cent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner (not including sexual harassment) at some point in their lives. Iraq is no exception. Globally, incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) increase during emergencies owing to various factors. There is sufficient evidence on the GBV prevalence in Iraq before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has already severely disrupted access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health services as well as the provision of GBV Prevention, Risk Mitigation and Multi-Sectoral Response services.

INTRODUCTION

The implementation of the Gender-Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS) effectively commenced in Iraq in January 2014. Since then, 17 Data Gathering Organizations (DGOs) in 12 Governorates are collecting and sharing the GBVIMS data. Each DGO covers a small part of the region where they operate hence limiting the double reporting of GBV incidents. The GBVIMS Task Force is responsible for GBV data collection and analysis, and ensuring the security and protection of the GBVIMS data. The GBVIMS in Iraq falls under the GBV Sub Cluster, and is coordinated by UNFPA and UNHCR. The GBVIMS data gathering and preapproved organizations have signed an Information Sharing Protocol (ISP) that regulates how GBVIMS data is shared.

This GBVIMS report highlights the trends and emerging issues in the second quarter of 2020, which is representative of the dates when the incidents were reported to service providers, and not the dates when the incidents actually happened. The analysis of the trends of the reporting period and previous quarters highlights the gaps in GBV service provision and proposed recommendations for programming. The data is shared by humanitarian agencies working in GBV prevention, response, awareness-raising, community engagement activities and through case management. This report includes information on the following areas:

1) Survivor profiles

2) Incident details

3) The context in which the incident occurred

4) Alleged perpetrators

5) Service referrals

6) Conclusion and recommendations

GBVIMS classifies all incidents reported by the GBV survivors into the following six categories: rape, sexual assault, physical assault, forced marriage, denial of resources, opportunities or services, and psychological/emotional abuse. GBVIMS also provides the context in which an incident of GBV occurs, such as intimate partner violence, child sexual abuse, early marriage, sexual exploitation, sexual slavery and harmful traditional practices. Reported incidents include intimate partner violence (IPV), sexual violence, exploitation and abuse, forced marriage and denial of resources and opportunities.