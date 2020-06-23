Gender Analysis of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Iraq: Conducted in Kirkuk, Diyala and Sulaimaniyah Governorates

In Iraq, as elsewhere, the coronavirus pandemic is having severe impacts on the whole population, but women and men are affected in different ways.

This gender analysis shows that women in three sample areas of Iraq are facing an increase in the burden of domestic work and caring responsibilities, a heightened risk of domestic violence and gender-based violence, and greater loss of economic livelihoods and autonomy than men. They also face greater difficulties in accessing healthcare and support services, due to restrictions on movement and constrictive social norms, have limited decision-making power, and lack the information on coronavirus itself which should help keep them safe.