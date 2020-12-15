As the largest donor of the 28-donor program, USAID is supporting international efforts to stabilize areas recently liberated from ISIS by restoring damaged or destroyed essential services and providing the conditions for a safe and voluntary return of IDPs to their home.

Project Snapshot

Implementing Partner: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Project Duration: July 2015 -- December 2023

July 2015 -- December 2023 Locations: Anbar, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din (other donors also found in Diyala and Kirkuk)

Anbar, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din (other donors also found in Diyala and Kirkuk) Budget: $401,800,000

$401,800,000 Contact: Jodi Rosenstein, Jrosenstein@usaid.gov

Context

With their arrival in northern Iraq in 2014, the violent and inhumane tactics of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) resulted in mass extinctions and forced displacement of religious and ethnic minority groups, and gross, systematic abuses of human rights, including rape and other forms of sexual violence. In response to these atrocities, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS was formed in September 2014, which brought together 82 members committed to tackling ISIS on all fronts.

Over 6 million Iraqis initially fled from their homes to camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Iraq. In retreat, ISIS systematically destroyed public infrastructure in the occupied areas of Iraq, and many areas were sites of catastrophic liberation battles. Many IDPs' homes were destroyed, with no electricity, water, schools, or health services. As of November 2020, over 1.28 million Iraqis remain displaced, with many of the areas occupied longest by ISIS still facing immense destruction and lack of basic services.

USAID Response

In support of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and in partnership with the Government of Iraq, the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS) is a 28-donor, multilateral program that aims to stabilize areas recently liberated from ISIS by restoring damaged or destroyed essential services and providing the conditions for a safe and voluntary return of IDPs to their home. USAID is the largest donor of this program. FFS rehabilitates critical public infrastructure, such as water, electricity, schools, housing, and health facilities. The program also supports livelihoods through cash for work activities and, through other donors, small business grants, as well as discreet social cohesion programs to facilitate safe and sustainable returns.

Achievements to Date