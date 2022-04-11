Food Security Cluster ActivityInfo Reporting Manual 2022

Introduction

This manual aims to assist Food Security Cluster (FSC) partners and, specifically, their Activityinfo (AI) focal points during the reporting period in the AI platform. The document serves to ensure the quality of the reporting and that reporting deadlines are met. The FSC coordinates the Food and Agriculture activities. Therefore, this manual is an orientation to report only these activities. Other sectorial programs are reported under each specific cluster depending on the objective of each activity.

The guideline includes a step-by-step information to fill the reporting and should be used by all members to make sure all AI focal points have the same understanding of Food and Agriculture reporting terminologies. However, for specific queries, partners can also contact the FSC Information Management Officer (IMO) or Coordinators to solve any issues.